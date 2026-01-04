Offered by

DC Dragon Boat Club

About this shop

DCDBC - 2026 RACES

DC FESTIVAL SEAT FEE (MAY 16, 2026)
$999

First race of the season! Show us what you have!

IDBR SEAT FEE (JUNE 6, 2026)
$999

Racing in Philly? This is for you!

BALTIMORE DRAGON BOAT CHALLENGE (JULY 25, 2026)
$999

Let's hit the road and head north to Baltimore! This time let's plan to stay in the boat for the duration of the race.

RICHMOND DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL (AUGUST 1, 2026)
$999

Heading south to Richmond - next stop for many of you - Taiwan!

MERCER (SEPTEMBER 19, 2026)
$999

Maybe Taiwan was too far, or you couldn't make, that's ok, we've got the next best thing... Mercer, NJ!! Let's show the eastern regional teams what we've got!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!