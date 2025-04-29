Dunn County Humane Society
DCHS Pet Microchipping Event - Spring 2025
531 Oak Ave W
Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
Cat Microchip
$10
One cat microchip, includes chip registration
Dog Microchip
$10
One Dog microchip, includes chip registration
Engraved Pet Tag
$8
Variety of designs available at event, most can be engraved on both sides
