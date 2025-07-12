DCHS Tiger Cheer Store

Mardi Gras Homecoming T-Shirts: Mask or Helmet option item
Mardi Gras Homecoming T-Shirts: Mask or Helmet option
$20

Short Sleeve option. Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5 from each shirt will go directly to your cheerleader, coaches, or the Booster Club. Grab yours now!

Mardi Gras Homecoming Long Sleeve: Mask or Helmet option
$28

Long Sleeve shirt option. Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5

from each shirt will go directly to your cheerleader, coaches, or the Booster Club. Grab yours now!

2XL&3XL Mardi Gras Homecoming T-Shirts:Mask or Helmet option item
2XL&3XL Mardi Gras Homecoming T-Shirts:Mask or Helmet option
$25

Short Sleeve option. Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5 from each shirt will go directly to your cheerleader, coaches, or the Booster Club. Grab yours now!

2XL&3XL Mardi Gras Homecoming Long Sleeve: Mask or Helmet
$31

Long Sleeve shirt option. Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5

from each shirt will go directly to your cheerleader, coaches, or the Booster Club. Grab yours now!

Fundraising T-Shirts for Corky Kell Classic 2025: Aug 16th item
Fundraising T-Shirts for Corky Kell Classic 2025: Aug 16th
$20

Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5 from each shirt will go directly to our cheerleaders, coaches, and the Booster Club. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to access show your spirit and make a difference! Grab yours now!

Tiger Pride or DC Fundraiser Shirts item
Tiger Pride or DC Fundraiser Shirts
$16

Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5 from each shirt will go directly to our cheerleaders, coaches, and the Booster Club. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to access show your spirit and make a difference! Grab yours now!

T-Shirt Sizes 2XL, 3XL or 4XL item
T-Shirt Sizes 2XL, 3XL or 4XL
$25

Purchase your fundraiser shirts today, and $5 from each shirt will go directly to our cheerleaders, coaches, and the Booster Club. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to access show your spirit and make a difference! Grab yours now!

DCHS Fans Sale
$25

We now have DCHS fans available! $10 from each sale will go towards supporting your cheerleaders' expenses.

Large Clacking Game Fans item
Large Clacking Game Fans
$20

Our Stomp & Shake Fans are now on sale! These vibrant, lightweight clacking fans are perfect for cheerleading and sporting events. They create an exciting sound with every movement, helping you amplify your cheers and support your team in style. Get yours now and elevate the energy at your next game or competition!

Traditional Caramel Praline Candy 16oz
$25

Indulge in the sweet, buttery goodness of our traditional Louisiana pralines, made with authentic ingredients and recipes passed down through generations, featuring crunchy pecans and creamy caramel for a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you're seeking a special gift or a personal treat, our pralines are sure to satisfy your cravings and transport you to the heart of the South—order now to experience the irresistible taste of Louisiana's finest candy!

**No Nuts Traditional Vanilla Praline Candy - 16oz** item
**No Nuts Traditional Vanilla Praline Candy - 16oz**
$25

Savor the rich, buttery flavor of our traditional Louisiana pralines, specially crafted without nuts for those with allergies. Made with authentic ingredients and time-honored recipes, each piece is a delightful blend of sweet caramel and creamy texture. Perfect as a gift or a personal treat, our pralines guarantee a safe and delicious indulgence. Order now to enjoy the taste of Louisiana's finest candy!

Red Velvet Praline Candy 16oz
$25

Indulge in the sweet, buttery goodness of our traditional Louisiana pralines, made with authentic ingredients and recipes passed down through generations, featuring crunchy pecans and creamy caramel for a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you're seeking a special gift or a personal treat, our pralines are sure to satisfy your cravings and transport you to the heart of the South—order now to experience the irresistible taste of Louisiana's finest candy!

S'more Praline Candy 16oz
$25

Indulge in the sweet, buttery goodness of our traditional Louisiana pralines, made with authentic ingredients and recipes passed down through generations, featuring crunchy pecans and creamy caramel for a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you're seeking a special gift or a personal treat, our pralines are sure to satisfy your cravings and transport you to the heart of the South—order now to experience the irresistible taste of Louisiana's finest candy!

