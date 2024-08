Class visits to the Book Fair are cash free, and Book Bucks need to be purchased in advance. Book Bucks are

essentially a gift certificate you purchase for your child to spend during their class visit. Please note that only

books can be purchased with Book Bucks (no toys!)





We recommend a minimum of $10 Book Bucks, which would be a quantity of two. If you have more than one child at K280, please fill out this form once per child.





The deadline to purchase your Book Bucks is March 1st.