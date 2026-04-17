Vivian Osborne Marsh Social Action Brunch

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About this event
Access to the Social Action Luncheon and an afternoon of powerful conversation on social action and community impact. Join us in a space designed for meaningful dialogue and engagement.
Your ticket supports our youth scholarship fundraising efforts.
Reserve a table for ten and experience the event together with colleagues, friends, or community members. Ideal for groups looking to engage collectively in meaningful conversation.
Your purchase supports our fundraising efforts to provide scholarships for youth.
Please note: If you do not yet have all guest names, you may enter placeholder information (“Hold” or similar) and update details later.
Includes priority seating for a table of 10 and recognition as an event sponsor. Sponsors play a key role in supporting this experience and advancing our mission.
Your contribution directly supports our youth scholarship initiatives and helps expand opportunities for students.
Please note: If you do not yet have all guest names, you may enter placeholder information and update details at a later time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!