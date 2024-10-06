The IATW Movement hosts the annual IATW Retreat which is an extraordinary experience that takes women through a powerful journey of learning and self-discovery. This process provides women with tools and resources to refine their next phase of life on their terms to live in their destiny. It’s where they connect with compelling speakers, influential women, and robust content that feeds their minds, body, and spirit. It’s where personal and business development meets and creates a powerful movement within.





Take this time for YOU! Self-care is not selfish, it's selfless. We look forward to seeing you in St Thomas, USVI!





We look forward to you joining us October 2-6, 2024 for the 5th Annual I Am That Woman Retreat: A Journey of Self-Discovery in Paradise at the beautiful Frenchmen's Reef Westin Beach Resort & Spa in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.





Be well,

Twyler L. Jenkins

Founder & CEO





