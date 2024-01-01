BMG x Veranda Movie Buyout!

Movie: Inside Out 2

Date: Saturday, June 29th

Time: 10AM

Cost: $5 per person





This is a family event, all ages welcome. We have the theatre to ourselves so the kids are welcome to get up and move around. Perfect for first time movie goers!





Ticket purchases can be made through Friday 6/20

**please be mindful that there will be no refunds after the date of ticket purchase closing*









** we are using Zeffy for our tickets. They are a platform serving non-profits where we keep 100% of ticket sales. They add an optional 17% tip at checkout to help cover their costs. Feel free to remove the tip or kick them down a thank you. Either way, you’ll get your tickets!









Inside Out 2

Rated PG





Teenager Riley's mind headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.