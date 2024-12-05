2024 Lupus of Love Survivor Gala

Fifty Shades of Pain Inc. Presents: The Lupus Survivor Gala

Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and love at our Lupus Survivor Gala, proudly hosted by Fifty Shades of Pain Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for those affected by lupus. Come dressed and dawned in your Purple for this formal event!





Event Details:

Date: December 5th, 2024

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM Location: The Delevant, Parlor Room 141 Main St, LaGrange, GA 30240

The Delevant, Parlor Room Dress Code: Formal; Black Tie. Purple is requested but not required.

Sponsors & Tables are available.





About the Event:

The Lupus Survivor Gala is an elegant affair honoring the strength and resilience of lupus survivors. This event aims to bring together the community, raise funds for lupus research, and support initiatives that improve the lives of those battling this chronic illness.





Highlights of the Evening:

Cocktail Reception: Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail hour with live music and hors d'oeuvres.

Enjoy a sophisticated cocktail hour with live music and hors d'oeuvres. Dinner: Savor a gourmet three-course meal prepared by renowned chefs.

Savor a gourmet three-course meal prepared by renowned chefs. Guest Speakers: Hear inspiring stories from lupus survivors and leading medical professionals in the field.

Hear inspiring stories from lupus survivors and leading medical professionals in the field. Silent Auction: Bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds supporting lupus research and patient support programs.

Bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds supporting lupus research and patient support programs. Live Entertainment: Experience captivating performances by talented artists.

Why Attend?

By attending the Lupus Survivor Gala, you will not only enjoy a night of elegance and entertainment but also contribute to a cause that makes a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by lupus. Your presence and support will help fund critical research, provide essential resources for patients, and promote awareness about this often misunderstood disease.





Ticket Information:

Individual Tickets: [Price]

[Price] Table Sponsorships: [Price]

[Price] VIP Packages: [Price]

To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit [website] or contact us at [email/phone number].





Join Us:

Together, we can make a difference. Celebrate the strength of lupus survivors, support ongoing research, and connect with others who share a passion for making a positive impact. We look forward to seeing you at the Lupus Survivor Gala!

Fifty Shades of Pain Inc. is committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with lupus through advocacy, education, and support. As a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, all donations and contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.