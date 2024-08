Please join us for a night of music and fun! The Hartford Select Baseball Club is hosting a Dueling Pianos Night at Aspen Sky in Slinger on April 26, 2024. NEW Dueling Pianos, Wisconsin’s very own Dueling Piano Entertainment, will be performing from 7:00 PM-10:00 PM. Their request-based interactive, hilarious, sing-along/clap-along, request-driven show covers practically every music genre! All ticket sales and tips will 100% go back to the Hartford Select Baseball Club.