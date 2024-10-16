Boots & Bling 40th Anniversary Gala

Come join the festivities with Kent Association of Riding Therapy Inc.'s (KART) newest fundraising event. Boots & Bling is a celebration of KART programs in the community. Offering therapeutic horseback riding and equine related activities, KART serves Kent County schools, Kent Center, Horizons of Queen Anne’s and Kent Counties, and Camp Fairlee, an Easterseals respite camp.



Tickets include music by Jim Wass for square dancing and line dancing, food by Happy Chicken, non-alcoholic beverages, and champagne toast. A cash bar for beer and wine will be available. Event to be held at Worthmore Equestrian Center in Worton.





Tickets available through October 16, 2024.



Ticket proceeds will fund various components necessary for the success of the program: PATH certified riding instruction, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps, and helmets and safety gear for the riders.



With your support, the therapeutic riding program can truly change a life, bringing joy, self-esteem, and riding skills to children and adults with disabilities.