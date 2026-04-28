2027 FOP HEROES GALA

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About this event
Exclusive appreciation pricing for active Fraternal Order of Police members. Includes gala admission, reception, plated dinner, premium open bar, and awards ceremony.
Admission for one FOP member and one spouse/guest. Includes reception, plated dinner, premium open bar, and awards ceremony.
For family members, friends, and community supporters. Includes gala admission, dinner, open bar, and awards program.
Premium seating and recognition in the official event program.
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