HEROES FOUNDATION INC

Hosted by

HEROES FOUNDATION INC

About this event

2027 FOP HEROES GALA

1111 N Ocean Dr

Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

FOP Member Ticket
$85

Exclusive appreciation pricing for active Fraternal Order of Police members. Includes gala admission, reception, plated dinner, premium open bar, and awards ceremony.

FOP Member + Spouse Package
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for one FOP member and one spouse/guest. Includes reception, plated dinner, premium open bar, and awards ceremony.

FOP Supporter Ticket
$150

For family members, friends, and community supporters. Includes gala admission, dinner, open bar, and awards program.

VIP Supporter Ticket
$225

Premium seating and recognition in the official event program.

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