United for Change Inc
Organic Stem Cell Facial @ Hideout Boutique and Med Spa

🌟 **Raffle Alert: Win an Organic Stem Cell Facial!** 🌟


United for Change is excited to announce a raffle for an Organic Stem Cell Facial from Hideout Boutique and Med Spa, valued at $550! This luxurious facial can be yours while supporting a great cause.


All funds raised from the raffle will go directly towards providing supplies for our upcoming Back-to-School Bash 2.0, benefiting underprivileged communities and ensuring kids are ready for the school year.


Thank you for all your support, and good luck!



