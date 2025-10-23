DDA SILENT AUCTION TESTINGGG

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade wall hanging donated by Jennifer Limbouris and Cindy Kager
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by the Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by The Nunoos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
80 minute massage and spa supplies from The Now Massage in Midtown Raleigh (1100 Mercantile Drive) donated by Ann Chung
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Samantha Adams
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Freaky Peach Pleasure Toyz
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Ann Chung
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing