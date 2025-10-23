eventClosed

DDA SILENT AUCTION TESTINGGG

Quilt Wall Hanging item
Quilt Wall Hanging
$1

Handmade wall hanging donated by Jennifer Limbouris and Cindy Kager

Large Red Horn Blower item
Large Red Horn Blower
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Elephant item
Elephant
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Kissing Couple item
Kissing Couple
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Heart Hands item
Heart Hands
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Teal Kente Bag item
Teal Kente Bag
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Black Purse item
Black Purse
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Blue Kente Purse item
Blue Kente Purse
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Red Purse item
Red Purse
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Yellow Purse item
Yellow Purse
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Brown Purse item
Brown Purse
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Small Horn Blower item
Small Horn Blower
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Bust Couple item
Bust Couple
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Kissing Couple 2 item
Kissing Couple 2
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Praying Heart Hands item
Praying Heart Hands
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Red Necklace item
Red Necklace
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Yellow Jewelry Set item
Yellow Jewelry Set
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Red and Blue Jewelry Set item
Red and Blue Jewelry Set
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Bracelet Trio item
Bracelet Trio
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Bracelet Pair item
Bracelet Pair
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Handmade Bracelet item
Handmade Bracelet
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Waistbeads 1
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Waistbeads 2
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Waistbands 3
$1

Donated by the Nunoos

Waistbeads 4
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Waistbeads 5
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Multicolor Jewelry Set item
Multicolor Jewelry Set
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Multicolor Zebra Jewelry Set item
Multicolor Zebra Jewelry Set
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Orange Jewelry Set item
Orange Jewelry Set
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Drum With Cover item
Drum With Cover
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Family item
Family
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

Ghana Basket item
Ghana Basket
$1

Donated by The Nunoos

The Now Massage
$1

80 minute massage and spa supplies from The Now Massage in Midtown Raleigh (1100 Mercantile Drive) donated by Ann Chung

Basket of Books
$1

Donated by Samantha Adams

After Hours XXX
$1

Donated by Freaky Peach Pleasure Toyz

Heights Pilates Package
$1

Donated by Ann Chung

