Sofia Talvik - Asa Waters Mansion

Sofia Talvik (image courtesy the artist)The Friends of the Millbury Public Library are honored to host Sofia Talvik, an Americana artist who infuses folk music with her Swedish Roots. Held in the Great Room at the Asa Waters Mansion, proceeds from this event will go toward programming and support for the Millbury Public Library. Doors will open at 6pm, with the concert at 7pm.





Sofia Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell, or as the Folk/Americana Magazine No Depression said it ”A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ‘60s as expressed in the work of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others who were able to paint beautiful tapestries from words and music.”





Prepare yourself for a unique and intimate evening, not unlike the 70's coffeehouses and speakeasy's. You will be up close and personal with a world class act that has played big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW and opened for artists like Maria McKee and David Duchovny (The X-Files, Californication). It is in this kind of setting where she can casually joke and communicate with the audience that her strength as a performer shines the most.





Her delicate songs are performed in an intimate way, showing off Sofia’s angelic voice enhanced only by a tasteful mix of harmonies and delays, accompanied by the steady picking of her acoustic guitar and the rhythm section consisting of her own two feet, bells and a stomp box. She's an experienced international touring artist who has toured through 48 U.S states, many of the countries in Europe and far away places like New Zealand.





Her latest album, Center of the Universe was released in 2023. Throughout the 10 songs on the album, there is a broad range of topics of some of life’s most earnest moments, ranging from the Ukraine War, American women’s rights, the thousands of missing children in the US and the torment of domestic violence survivors across the world. The album went straight into the top 20 on Folk Radio Charts USA in August 2023, with the first single charting in the top 10. The album was considered for a Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Album" 2023.

”Swedish folk singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sofia Talvik has been making fine albums for many years now, but this self-produced latest entry may be her best to date. Her angelic vocals, which sound redolent of early Marianne Faithfull, remain a major asset, as are her original songs, which combine lilting melodies with frequently profound lyrics. Too few artists today offer protest material, but Talvik seems to have picked up the mantle from singer/songwriters like Joan Baez, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and Pete Seeger.” - Americana Highways





"The roots music Talvik develops is of a similar tapestry to Joni Mitchell, tapping into that same knack for soul-stirring clarity and resonance. Between, however, is something of a different nature. Open-air production sets the scene for an evocative and atmospheric release from the Swedish folk artist, coming in the form of an upcoming album, Paws of a Bear.” - PopMatters

Listen: https://music.sofia talvik .com





Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfCgU4VvMbI&list=PLF3FB54D3F3340757

Please note - Zeffy is a platform designed to ensure non-profits do not have to pay any fees for credit card transactions or platforming, which is saving the Friends of the Millbury Public Library hundreds of dollars a year. As such, Zeffy does ask for donations - please feel free to provide a "tip" to Zeffy during the transaction if you are so inclined to help keep this platform alive for future events, or put "0" as other if you would prefer not to donate.