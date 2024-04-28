SVYCA Spring'24, 7-12 years Cricket Camp & Tournament!

Join us for an Exciting Spring'24 Tennisball Cricket Camp!





Do you want to help your child have more fun at cricket, play with local kids, and, more importantly, play an exciting team sport?



Whether your child is a beginner or an aspiring cricketer, we want them to have fun playing with each other!



Our Tennisball Cricket Camp is the perfect opportunity for your child to improve his or her game, have fun, and make lasting memories with fellow cricket enthusiasts.





Camp Highlights:





🏏 Expert Coaching: Learn from experienced coaches





🏏 Skill Development: Enhance your child's batting, bowling, and fielding techniques.





🏏 Teamwork and Strategy: Understand the importance of teamwork and develop strategic thinking in the field.





🏏 Training and Games EVERY session: In the first hour, the players will hone their skills, and in the next hour, they will all play a game together.



🏏 Jalsa Tournament: On the final day, we conduct an actual Tournament with friends and family invited, catered food, and hanging out with our community!





Camp Details:





🗓️ Date: Apr 28, 2024 to June 2, 2024 (Sundays)





🕰️ Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm Sunday





📍 Location: Second Start-Pine Hill School, 1325 Bouret Dr, San Jose, CA 95118





👦 Age Group: 7 to 12 years old only





Registration:





🎟️ Limited Spots Available! Reserve your spot now.





📧 Questions? Contact us at [email protected]



Website: http://svyca.org



WhatsApp Sign-up Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CRMHRaFdafiKDzfywUba9g





Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from the best at the camps and have a blast at the Jalsa Tournament!





Follow us on social media for camp updates and exciting cricket tips!