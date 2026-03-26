The Oracle Arts Council

Hosted by

The Oracle Arts Council

About this event

Midsummer Silent Auction

4-pack Hot Rods Tickets (Single Game)
$20

Starting bid

Hot Rods Four Pack of tickets for any 2026 Hot Rods regular season home game (excluding Opening Night, July 4, any Major League rehab appearance, or League Playoffs). ERV: $60

Prize will be sent as an e-gift certificate.

2 Nashville Ballet Tickets (Fall 2026)
$60

Starting bid

2 complimentary tickets to any of Nashville Ballet’s Fall 2026 productions, excluding productions of Live in Studio A and Nashville's Nutcracker. ERV: $200


Prize will be sent as an e-gift certificate.

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