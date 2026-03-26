Midsummer Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Hot Rods Four Pack of tickets for any 2026 Hot Rods regular season home game (excluding Opening Night, July 4, any Major League rehab appearance, or League Playoffs). ERV: $60
Prize will be sent as an e-gift certificate.
Starting bid
2 complimentary tickets to any of Nashville Ballet’s Fall 2026 productions, excluding productions of Live in Studio A and Nashville's Nutcracker. ERV: $200
Prize will be sent as an e-gift certificate.
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