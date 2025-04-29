Mibihar

Dussehra Diwali Dhoom 2025

Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts 12901 15 Mile Road

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Adult - Member
$25

Grants entry to the event "DDD 2025" to enjoy Celebration, Cultural Program, Food & Fun

Adult - Non-Member
$30

Grants entry to the event "DDD 2025" to enjoy Celebration, Cultural Program, Food & Fun

Adult - - Non-Member (At the Event)
$35

Grants entry to the event "DDD 2025" to enjoy Celebration, Cultural Program, Food & Fun

Children - Age 5-16 Years
$15

Grants entry to the event "DDD 2025" to enjoy Celebration, Cultural Program, Food & Fun

Children - Participant
$15

Grants entry to the event "DDD 2025" to enjoy Celebration, Cultural Program, Food & Fun

Raffle - DDD 2025 for Charity
$5

Raffle for "Kids on Go".. proceeds to be donated to the organization.

This is not for entry to the DDD 2025 event.

Sponsor
$500

sponsors

