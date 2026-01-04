Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc

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Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc

About this raffle

DDGCC TTA Annual Scholarship Fundraiser

Inside Front Cover
$300

Inside Front Cover Size: 8.5" × 11"

Inside Back Cover
$300

Inside Back Cover Size: 8.5" × 11"

Whole Page
$200

Whole Page Size: 8.5" × 11"

Half Page
$100

Half Page Size (Horizontal): 8.5" × 5.5"

Quarter Page
$50

Quarter Page Size: 4.25" × 5.5"

Business Card
$35

Business Card Size: 3.5" × 2"

Patron
$15

Name and message listed in the souvenir journal as a patron ad.

Blue & Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Grants entry for 4 guests. Premium full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a Blue & Silver Gala sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.

Blue Sponsor
$750

Grants entry for 2 guests. Premium full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a Blue sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Entry for 1 guest. Full color ad space in the official souvenir ad journal, listed as a Silver sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.

White Sponsor
$250

Full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a White sponsor with information listed on promo items.

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