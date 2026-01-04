DDGCC TTA Annual Scholarship Fundraiser

About this raffle
Inside Front Cover Size: 8.5" × 11"
Inside Back Cover Size: 8.5" × 11"
Whole Page Size: 8.5" × 11"
Half Page Size (Horizontal): 8.5" × 5.5"
Quarter Page Size: 4.25" × 5.5"
Business Card Size: 3.5" × 2"
Name and message listed in the souvenir journal as a patron ad.
Grants entry for 4 guests. Premium full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a Blue & Silver Gala sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.
Grants entry for 2 guests. Premium full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a Blue sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.
Entry for 1 guest. Full color ad space in the official souvenir ad journal, listed as a Silver sponsor with on-site recognition at the event and other promo items.
Full color ad in the official souvenir ad journal as a White sponsor with information listed on promo items.
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