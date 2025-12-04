DDP Auction: BODY & SKINCARE BASKET - 9 Nights of Santa Paws - Item 7

🎁 NIGHT 7: HOLIDAY BODY & SKINCARE BASKET IS LIVE 🎁





9 Nights of Santa Paws auction continues with our 7th item and the theme of treating yourself orsomeone you love! And what better way to do so than with a basket full of holiday luxury bath and skincare items 🫧🧖🏻‍♀️





🧼 The best part about this basket is it’s FULLY ready to go for a very special someone on your list who loves pampering or it can be split up in multiple ways (we won’t tell if you keep some for yourself too 😋). This basket is full of high end body and skincare items, with many having lovely holiday scents - check out below!





This $300 VALUE BASKET INCLUDES:

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer

Rosie Jane CHILL BODY MILK

ELEMIS British Wilderness Milk Bath

NCLA Beauty “Hi, Butter: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” - Body Scrub and Butter Set - Shortbread Cookies scent

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

Lujobar peppermint shower steamers

SPONGELLÉ Gingerbread Body Wash Infused Buffer

Dove Oat Milk & Berry Brûlée Plant Milk Cleansing Bar

💻 Bid here and 100% of the winner’s funds will be a donation that helps us pull at-risk dogs from the euthanasia list, fund their medical care, and get them the second chances they deserve.





Huge thank you to our friends for graciously donating this and backing the dogs behind this fundraiser.





🫶🏻Your donations are so appreciated - but we’d love for you to have something for yourself or a loved one that comes with it. So thank you all for supporting us in creative ways we can fundraise for the dogs AND give back to you. We’re so grateful for you all! 🙏🫶🏻





Every entry helps us save more dogs this holiday season.