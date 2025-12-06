DDP Auction: Brunch & Coffee Gift Basket - 9 Nights of Santa Paws - Item 8

🎁 NIGHT 7: BRUNCH BASKET is LIVE I🎁





9 Nights of Santa Paws auction rolls on with our 7th item: the Brunch & Coffee Gift Basket🥂





🥞 Keeping with the “treat yourself or someone you love” theme, this is the ultimate brunch starter pack. Whether it’s a casual Saturday with friends or Sunday funday, this is the perfect pack for a good time. Need something creative for a gift for your wife or girlfriend? Treat her for a girl’s day out! Need something for a friend? Give them a gift YOU can enjoy with them 😋 This would make an amazing gift for someone on your list – or for your next girls’ brunch. ✨ DONT DRINK? Np - gift that part to a friend who does; easy peasy





🍳We’ve teamed up with Daily Dose Old Town & Beanchain Coffee to give one lucky supporter a fun day out. If you haven’t been, it’s good food and a fun weekend vibe!





☕️ BRUNCH BASKET – $150 VALUE includes:

• $50 Daily Dose Old Town brunch gift card

• $25 Beanchain coffee gift card

• 1 bottle Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

• 4 champagne flutes (for you & your favorite humans… your dog can supervise)





💻 Every bid is a 100% donation that helps us pull at-risk dogs from the euthanasia list, cover their medical care, and give them the second chances they deserve.





Huge thank you to @dailydosegrill and @beanchain for spoiling our supporters and backing the dogs behind this fundraiser.





🫶🏻 Your donations mean the world to us, and we love being able to give you something fun in return. Thank you for helping us save more dogs this holiday season. Every auctioned item = more lives saved. 🐶🎄