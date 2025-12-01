DDP Auction: HAIR CUT & COLOR - 9 Nights of Santa Paws - Day 5

9 Nights of Santa Paws auction continues with our 5th item: sticking with the theme of treating yourself or someone you love on your holiday list, gift a luxe women’s hair cut and color 💇🏻‍♀️🎀





🪮We’ve teamed up with pro stylist Nikki at Ryan M Scottsdale to give one lucky supporter a cut and color. Their salon was awarded Phoenix Home & Gardens BEST SALON - so you’re literally getting the people’s choice here 🥇





💆🏻‍♀️This $200 VALUE SPA PACKAGE INCLUDES:

A $200 gift card for a cut and color with pro stylist, Nikki





💻 Bid here and 100% of the winner’s funds will be a donation that helps us pull at-risk dogs from the euthanasia list, fund their medical care, and get them the second chances they deserve.





🪮Huge thank you to the extremely talented cut and colorist @nikki_hairtherapy at @ryanmscottsdale for donating this and backing the dogs behind this fundraiser. This opportunity is so good and would make an incredible gift for someone on your list or YOU - Check out her work! You will be so impressed

Ps Nikki also does incredible extensions! If you’ve been considering, there’s no better!





🫶🏻Your donations are so appreciated - but we’d love for you to have something for yourself or a loved one that comes with it. So thank you all for supporting us in creative ways we can fundraise for the dogs AND give back to you. We’re so grateful for you all! 🙏🫶🏻





Every entry helps us save more dogs this holiday season.