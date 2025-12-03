DDP Auction: RECORD PLAYER - 9 Nights of Santa Paws - Item 6

🎁 NIGHT 6: RECORD PLAYER IS LIVE 🎁





9 Nights of Santa Paws auction continues with our 6th item: today’s feature is for the music lovers, the nostalgia seekers, and anyone who loves gifting something unique & cool this holiday season 🎶✨





Spin into the season with our next auction item, a Victrola Journey Bluetooth Record Player + a $40 Zia Records Gift Card!





That’s right…we’re giving one lucky bidder the perfect mix of vintage charm and modern convenience. Whether you’re starting a vinyl collection or adding to a seasoned one, this bundle hits all the right notes.





💿 THIS $140+ VALUE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

A Victrola Journey Bluetooth suitcase-style record player

A $40 @ziarecords gift card to pick out your favorite albums wrapped up in a cute gift package

💻 Bid here and 100% of the winner’s funds will be a donation that helps us pull at-risk dogs from the euthanasia list, fund their medical care, and get them the second chances they deserve.





Huge thanks to our generous donors who made this incredible music-lover’s package possible. This set makes an unforgettable gift, or the perfect treat for yourself. 🎁✨





🫶🏻Your donations are so appreciated, but we’d love for you to have something for yourself or a loved one that comes with it. So thank you all for supporting us in creative ways we can fundraise for the dogs AND give back to you. We’re so grateful for you all! 🙏🫶🏻





Every entry helps us save more dogs this holiday season.