DDP Auction: SPA - 9 Nights of Santa Paws - Day 2

🎁Our 9 Nights of Santa Paws auction continues with today’s launch of a luxurious spa experience 🧖🏻‍♀️🫧💆🏻‍♀️





🧖🏻‍♀️Have a special someone on your holiday list who LOVES getting pampered at the spa? Give that gift AND share w/them that 100% of the earnings from their day of relaxation will be life-saving for dogs on the euthanasia list.





🫶🏻Your donations are so appreciated - but we’d love for you to have something for yourself or a loved one that comes with it.





🫧We’ve teamed up with Tierra Luna Spa at the stunning Biltmore to give one lucky supporter an all in one dreamy basket for a spa day and at-home relaxation to follow.





💆🏻‍♀️This $300 VALUE SPA PACKAGE INCLUDES:

﻿﻿$250 Gift Card to Tierra Luna Spa at the iconic Arizona Biltmore hotel

﻿﻿Plush Spa Robe - cozy enough for snuggling at with your dog

﻿﻿Luxe Bath Salts for the ultimate at-home soak





🎁This gift is an amazing option since you could give the whole thing to a special someone or even split up the gift card and basket and check off two people from your list! (Or…we won’t tell if you keep one for yourself 🤫- you deserve pampering too 😋)





💻 Bid here and 100% of the winner’s funds will be a donation that helps us pull at-risk dogs from the euthanasia list, fund their medical care, and get them the second chances they deserve.





Huge thank you to @tierrunaspa and @arizonaniltmorehotel for donating today’s getaway and backing the dogs behind this fundraiser.





Also, thank you to all of you for supporting us in creative ways we can fundraise for the dogs AND give back to you. We’re so grateful for you all! 🙏🫶🏻





Every entry helps us save more dogs this holiday season.