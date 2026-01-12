DDWT Online Store - 2026

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Official Event Cycling Jersey by Primal
These high-quality cycling jerseys are produced by Primal, a trusted leader in performance cycling apparel. Designed for comfort and durability, they feature lightweight, breathable 100% polyester, with a tailored athletic fit to keep you cool and comfortable on every mile.
The manufacturer states these are 'race-fit' sized, so for a looser fit order one size larger.
Official Event Cycling Jersey by Primal
These high-quality cycling jerseys are produced by Primal, a trusted leader in performance cycling apparel. Designed for comfort and durability, they feature lightweight, breathable 100% polyester, with a tailored athletic fit to keep you cool and comfortable on every mile.
The manufacturer states these are 'race-fit' sized, so for a looser fit order one size larger.
These are uni-sex tee-shirt so use the men's sizing chart for your best fit.
50% polyester & 50% soft-cotton, (color may vary slightly from image shown)
Uni-Sex Socks - One Standard Size in
100% polyester.
Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Double wall, vacuum insulated stainless steel bottle that keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. Made from durable 18/8 food grade stainless steel with a textured powder coat for grip, and includes two leak proof lids for everyday use at home, work, or on the go.
These will not fit standard bicycle water bottle cages.
Soft and Lightweight
This durag is made from durable, elastic fabric designed to hold up to regular use without tearing. Crafted from 100 percent polyester, it feels soft and comfortable against the skin while remaining lightweight and easy to wear.
DRYKI Pocket-Sized Sweat Towels - The Original Sweat Absorbing Handkerchiefs - Quick-Dry Microfiber Sweat Rags for Face, Hands, & Body - Men & Women - Gym, Sports, and Work it measures 10 x 10 inches and is easy to carry wherever you go.
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