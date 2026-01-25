De Pere Football Meat & Gun Raffle Silent Auction

Enjoy a mix of beauty, dining, and local treats with this wonderful package! At the heart of it is a $100 gift card to In Bloom Greenhouse, perfect for adding vibrant plants, flowers, or seasonal décor to your home or garden. This bundle also includes:

2 – $25 gift cards to The Rite Place

1 – $25 Kwik Trip gift card

12-piece chicken gift card from Pizza Ranch

Certificate for 2 for the weekday lunch smorgasbord at Happy Joe’s

$50 gift certificate from Vicky Gilson Photography

A fun combination of local favorites, delicious meals, and a touch of creativity!