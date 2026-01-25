De Pere Football Meat & Gun Raffle Silent Auction

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Capture timeless memories with a Family Portrait Session Package donated by Harmann Studios, a $500 value. This professional portrait experience is designed to showcase your family’s unique personality and create a keepsake you’ll treasure for years to come. To make the experience even sweeter, this package also includes cozy coffee-themed items—biscotti, a mug, coffee, and vanilla syrup—perfect for enjoying a warm treat while reminiscing over your beautiful new photos.
Starting bid
Invest in your health with a two 1-hour personal training sessions with Alex Kiefer, donated by Function Through Fitness. This personalized workout is tailored to your goals and fitness level, whether you’re looking to build strength, improve mobility, or kick-start a healthier routine. Also includes a sweatshirt (size XL), a water bottle and 20 Nectar protein packs).
Starting bid
Enjoy a mix of beauty, dining, and local treats with this wonderful package! At the heart of it is a $100 gift card to In Bloom Greenhouse, perfect for adding vibrant plants, flowers, or seasonal décor to your home or garden. This bundle also includes:
A fun combination of local favorites, delicious meals, and a touch of creativity!
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic cocktail experience with this Old Fashioned basket, generously donated by Bank of Luxemburg. Featuring everything you need to craft this timeless favorite, it’s perfect for entertaining, gifting, or savoring a well-made drink at home.
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Shake up your next gathering with this margarita basket, donated by Hilti. This fun package features everything you need to mix up a refreshing margarita, plus golf balls and golf towels—perfect for enjoying a great drink after a round or bringing a little fiesta flair to the clubhouse or backyard.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night in with this Pasta Basket, generously donated by Nicolet. Featuring everything you need to create a comforting, crowd-pleasing pasta meal, this basket is perfect for an easy dinner, date night, or family gathering. Also included are two $15 gift certificates to Ivy Trails, adding an extra treat to this cozy night-in package. Buon appetito!
Starting bid
Turn back the clock with this rejuvenating beauty package, generously donated by Utopian Skin. Receive 30 units of Botox, Daxxify, or Jeuveau (a $400 value) to help smooth fine lines and refresh your look.
This package also includes a bottle of Mitocore dietary supplement capsules, a Colorescience Reset + Prep package, Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher, a cosmetic bag, and more—everything you need to look and feel your absolute best.
Starting bid
Brighten your day with this cheerful, lemon-themed basket generously donated by Graystone Ale House. Packed with citrus-inspired goodies including a lemon cookbook, chocolates, pasta, hand soap, biscotti, candy, wine glasses, and more—this bundle is bursting with zest! Also included is a certificate for two large specialty pizzas and two orders of chips with Vidalia dip from Graystone Ale House, making it the perfect mix of sweet, savory, and seriously delicious. When life gives you lemons… bid on this basket! 🍋
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a variety of local favorites with this Dine & Play Around Town package! Whether you're grabbing a quick bite, enjoying pizza night, or stocking up for the road, this bundle has something for everyone. This package includes:
A delicious way to explore and enjoy some great local spots!
Starting bid
Raise a glass and keep your ride looking its best with this fun combo package! Donated by 21 Gun Roadhouse, this set includes High West Double Rye Whiskey, High West Bourbon, Hacienda Riesling, and a 21 Gun Roadhouse t-shirt—perfect for whiskey lovers and fans alike. Also included is a 3-month Club Car Wash membership, so you can keep your vehicle sparkling clean while you sit back and enjoy a well-earned drink. Cheers to great sips and a shiny ride!
Starting bid
Redeem this certificate for a hardworking group of six football players to come to your home and help tackle outdoor projects for up to four hours. From landscaping and yard cleanup to hauling and hands-on labor, this energetic crew is ready to help you check those to-do items off your list. Scheduled at your convenience—just sit back and let the team do the work!
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