Yucc' It Up - Horse Nutrition Clinic

We are happy to be hosting Yucc' It Up!® founder, owner, Board Certified Master Herbalist & formulator, Daryl Anne for an exciting event to discuss natural horse feed and how to enhance your horses performance and health.





From Yuccitup.com:





WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

Daryl Anne is passionate about learning your horse's unique situation, reviewing symptoms and lab work results (blood work / hair tissue mineral analysis), analyzing his or her current diet to learn each ingredient and explain the impact certain ingredients can have on the horse's immune system, and discussing dietary and lifestyle changes to help your horse's body come back into balance and into a state where the body can heal itself; homeostasis.

Daryl Anne has been very successful in discovering problematic ingredients or nutritional deficiencies behind various health conditions and creating custom regimens to help horses overcome issues that previously failed to be managed or corrected, saving many horses from euthanasia, drastically improving quality of life, and helping horses to thrive!

Whether your horse is an FEI level champion, a weekend warrior or your backyard companion, his or her nutritional well being and performance is equally important to Daryl Anne.





