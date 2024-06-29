Senior Robotics Presentation and Workshop

Given the success of our Teen Tech Assist Clinics, we are offering a slightly different engagement whereby teens and NBV seniors will work together to build miniature gadgets, AKA robotics.

After a brief video presentation, each senior will put together her/his own robotics with help from teens as needed.

Seniors who have brought their technical problems to our Assist Clinics have raved about the teens they have worked with, citing how much knowledge the teens provide as well as how easy it is to chat with and be understood by them.

So, join in to engage further with local teenagers while putting together a small robotic gadget that you can take home and show off proudly to younger family members and friends.

The session is limited to 15 NBV participants.

The session will be held at the Davis Library, meeting room 1 on the lower level, and is limited to 15 NBV participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The session will be free-of-charge as we try out a new activity.