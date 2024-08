Cindy is a superb singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Grey is one of America’s finest players of the Irish flute and tin whistle, as well as an accomplished singer and concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player. Will presents his stellar arrangements of songs and tunes from the Folk, Appalachian, Maritime, Celtic and Transatlantic traditions. The concert will feature solos, duos and the trio, as they join forces in dynamic harmony and instrumental delights.