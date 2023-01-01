Testimonial Gala Luncheon

The Lions of District 20-K1 in Brooklyn and Queens will celebrate the Annual Testimonial Gala to honor our District Governor Antonio Robles.





Under the leadership of District Governor Robles, our Lions organized programs to benefit the visually and hearing impaired, raised funds to fight cancer and diabetes, provided food and clothing for the needy, and partnered with other entities, such as the NYC Parks Department, to clean parks and improve the environment.





As his signature project,

Governor Robles commissioned the District Cancer Committee to bring the district back to the Flagship Sponsoring Status with the American Cancer Society. The Committee formulated a multi-faceted plan consisting of donations from Lions Clubs,

This was a fund-raising project by Leo Clubs and the Committee’s fund-raising ventures. All aspects of their plan were executed, and the Committee raised $25,547, exceeding its goals.

The district achieved Flagship Sponsoring Status at the 2023 “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” in Brooklyn and Queens. These accomplishments fulfill the Governor’s Theme of “INSPIRING MINDS THROUGH SERVICE.”

To commemorate this auspicious occasion, Please Join Us and celebrate this special occasion.





Just come!!















