Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a lineup of outstanding bourbon. Purchase a chance to win 6 bottles of W.L. Weller bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. Each raffle entry is $100.00 and only 250 tickets will be sold! All proceeds will go to support CASA of South Central Kentucky. The raffle winner will receive this entire collection of bourbons:





W.L. Weller Special Reserve

W.L. Weller Antique 107

W.L. Weller 12 Year

W.L. Weller Full Proof

W.L. Weller Single Barrel

W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B.





The raffle drawing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 @ 10:00 AM CST at CASA, located at 316 E 10th Ave, Bowling Green KY 42101. You do not have to be present to win. The winner will be contacted by phone and/or email.





Kentucky Charitable Gaming License # ORG0002812





BY PARTICIPATING IN THE 2024 CASA BOURBON RAFFLE, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT.





1. Sponsor. CASA of South Central Kentucky (“CASA”) is the sponsor of the 2024 CASA Bourbon Raffle (the “Raffle”). CASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The purpose of the Raffle is to raise funds for the operation of CASA and for the related activities of CASA.





2. Raffle Overview. The Raffle begin on March 19, 2024 and end on April 25, 2024, or when tickets are sold out, whichever occurs first.





3. Eligibility. Any person 21 years of age or older, residing in the United States where the Raffle is not prohibited, may purchase one or more tickets (“Ticket”) to be entered in the Raffle(such person shall be herein known as the “Ticket Holder”). An affidavit of eligibility will be required from Ticket Holders who win a prize. Staff members and Board Members of CASA and their immediate family members (in this instance known as spouses and children), are prohibited from purchasing Tickets.





4. Rules. By purchasing a Ticket, each Ticket Holder accepts and agrees to be bound by all the rules, limitations, conditions, and restrictions set forth herein (the “Rules”), as well as all applicable local, state, and federal laws and regulations. CASA’s decisions in all matters concerning the Raffle and its interpretation and application of the Rules shall be final. Please contact CASA if you have questions regarding the Rules or the Raffle. The Raffle is void where prohibited by law.





5. Releases. By purchasing a Ticket, each Ticket Holder releases CASA, its directors, officers, employees, and agents, from any and all liability with respect to the Raffle, including, but not limited to, the selection process and the interpretation and application of the Rules, and from any and all liability for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and each Ticket Holder agrees to indemnify and hold CASA harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, and actions of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of the winner’s acceptance or use of any prize. Each Ticket Holder agrees that their name, likeness, and any statements made by them regarding the prize may be disclosed to, and used by, the news media and may otherwise be used by CASA for advertising or publicity purposes without compensation, and in any lists of prize winners to be published.





6. Tickets. The cost to purchase a Ticket for the Raffle is $100.00. A maximum of 250 Raffle Tickets will be sold. Each Ticket has one number. Each ticket qualifies as a raffle entry for one prize only. Any eligible person may purchase more than one Ticket. Odds of winning depend on the number of valid Tickets sold. Any unsold tickets become the property of CASA and will not be included in the drawings. Ticket Holders will receive an email confirmation of their payment that includes a payment confirmation ID. The payment confirmation ID should not be confused with Raffle Ticket numbers. Raffle Ticket numbers will be assigned to each Ticket Holder. The IRS has taken the position that amounts paid for chances in Raffle, lotteries, or similar drawings for valuable prizes are not gifts, and consequently do not qualify as deductible charitable contributions. A Ticket is not valid and shall not be entered in the Raffle until full and satisfactory payment for such Ticket is received by CASA. Tickets are not transferable once purchased.





7. Failure of Payment. If a Ticket Holder’s payment by credit card is declined or check is dishonored by the bank for any reason, such Ticket Holder’s Ticket shall be invalid and will not be entered in the drawing, unless full and satisfactory payment is made by noon CST on April 24, 2024. CASA will endeavor to notify the invalidated Ticket Holder by phone at the number provided on the ticket purchasing website or physical ticket; however, any failure to do so shall not cause the Ticket to become valid, cause the Ticket to be entered in the Raffle, or give rise to any claim or cause of action on behalf of the invalidated Ticket Holder.





8. Multiple-Party Tickets. In the event that more than one name is listed on a Ticket, the first name listed shall be deemed to be the Ticket Holder. Delivery or payment of the prize shall be made to the Ticket Holder. It is the responsibility of the Ticket Holder to allocate any such prize among the participants in a multiple-party Ticket and CASA, its directors, officers, employees, and agents, shall have no liability for any failure to do so.





9. Raffle Drawings. The Raffle Drawings shall take place on April 26, 2024. The winning Ticket for the Raffle will be randomly chosen, and the winners of the prize will be the Ticket Holders who have purchased a valid Ticket whose Ticket number matches the number chosen.





10. Claiming a Prize. Winning Ticket Holders will be notified by phone and/or email at the number or email address provided via website when purchasing the Ticket. CASA shall notify the winners within three days of the drawing. The winners shall claim the prizes within thirty days of the drawing or will forfeit all rights to claim the prizes. The name of the winner will be available online on CASA of South Central KY social media accounts.





11. Obligations of Winning Ticket Holders. Except as otherwise provided herein, the Ticket Holders who win the prizes are responsible for all costs associated with that prize, including, but not limited to, any local, state, and federal taxes that may be applicable. Ticket Holders are advised to consult with a tax advisor to determine any tax liabilities. The prize will be delivered to a winner within 50 miles of Bowling Green, Kentucky or will be made available for in-person pick-up in Bowling Green, KY upon request. Signature of receipt and agreement to be bound by rules and regulations of Raffle will be required upon delivery. In certain cases, the items may be delivered in person by staff, board members, or volunteers.





12. Raffle Prizes. There is one winner and one prize for the Raffle. The prize consists of: W.L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller "Craft Your Perfect Bourbon" Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and W.L. Weller Antique 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.