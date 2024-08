Come One, Come All to Join us for the FBCBA Jolly Judge Jingle & Mingle as we round out 2023!





We look forward to seeing you all!!





Event Details:





Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023





Time: 5:30pm to 7:30 pm





Venue: Dry Creek Social Club, 3333 FM 359, Richmond, Texas 77406





Sponsored by the Fort Bend County Bar Association