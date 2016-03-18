Rolling Ridge Bake Sale

Since 1948, Rolling Ridge has been a place for spiritual rest and renewal. Originally converted from a private home to a camp by the New England United Methodist Conference, Rolling Ridge is today the premiere Christian spiritual retreat center in New England and is among the top seven area wellness centers, according to Boston Magazine, and recommended in North Shore Magazine.

Open to groups and individuals from all faith traditions and interests, "The Ridge" is a peaceful, beautiful and historic site offering hospitality and programs for the renewal of spirit and transformation of the world. Nestled on a peninsula surrounded by Lake Cochichewick in North Andover, just 25 miles north of Boston, the 40 room Georgian estate on 38 acres of woods, rolling hills, and lakefront is the perfect setting for retreats and conferences, day meetings and personal retreats. Twenty-nine bedrooms accommodate 64 adults. Excellent, freshly prepared food in the Lakeside Gallery Dining Room, filled with original art by the Andovers Artists Guild, enhances your stay whether for one day or several. Two labyrinths, nature trails, and Ridge wellness provide opportunity for relaxation, recreation, and renewal. We invite you to visit and experience the beauty that is the Ridge.