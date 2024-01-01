"Westward, Ho!"

The Boulder Concert Band presents music evoking the beauty and excitement of the wild west. Andy Schwartz, of Soaring Light Images, will display a wonderful collection of his western-themed photographs.





We look forward to your joining us in the beautiful and historic sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Boulder. This concert will be IN PERSON ONLY.





Parking is somewhat limited, so please allow plenty of time to park before the concert!





Tickets may be purchased online using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only. Please bring exact change; make checks payable to "Boulder Concert Band".





Any donation to support the Zeffy platform is OPTIONAL, but should you choose to donate extra, your contribution is appreciated!