Dead Again 35th Anniversary Screening in 35mm

About this event
Tickets to 35th Anniversary screening are free, though we humbly ask for a $25 donation to the Hollywood Heights Association (above) to help our efforts to preserve, improve and promote our unique and historic neighborhood.
Parking at the Legion is extremely limited. We recommend using rideshare (drop off on Milner) or public transit (B Line stop at Hollywood/Highland). If you need parking at the Legion, you need to add this to your order.
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