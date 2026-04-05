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About this event
Your early entry into Dead End Disco Vol. 1 — a college-age rave night with DJ Mischievous spinning dance-floor favorites in The Ember Room at The Hearth. Lock in your spot ahead of time, save money, and show up ready to dance, dress to be seen, and be part of the first volume of what should be a very good bad decision.
This ticket gets you into Dead End Disco Vol. 1 and helps support The Hearth as a growing creative space in Silver City. If you believe college-age nights, live DJs, weird fun, and places to actually gather matter, this is the ticket that keeps more of it happening. Same party, same dance floor — just a little extra love for the space making it possible.
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