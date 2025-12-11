Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc

Offered by

Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc

About this shop

Dead Man Walking One Stop Shop

Dead Man Walking One Stop Shop item
Dead Man Walking One Stop Shop
$85

Everyone pays this unless they need financial assistance. If you need partial or full financial assistance, see options at bottom.

Sweatshirt
$25

This is for additional sweatshirts

Full size Program ad item
Full size Program ad
$100

5" W x 8" H

Submit jpg to LauraLee at [email protected]

Due 12/31/25

Half Page Program ad item
Half Page Program ad
$50

5" W x 4" H

Submit jpg to LauraLee at [email protected]

Due 12/31/25

Quarter Page Program ad item
Quarter Page Program ad
$25

2.5" W x 3.8" H

Submit jpg to LauraLee at [email protected]

Due 12/31/25

Shout Out item
Shout Out
$10

One line ad - up to 10 words.

Submit to LauraLee at [email protected]

Due 12/31/25

Yard Sign item
Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$15

This is the size of those political yard signs. One side will have Dead Man Walking and the other side will have Boeing Boeing.

One Stop Shop Partial Fee ($45) item
One Stop Shop Partial Fee ($45)
$45

If you need partial assistance, you can select this one instead of the one at the top. If you need more assistance see below.

One Stop Shop Full Financial Assistance item
One Stop Shop Full Financial Assistance
Free

If you need full financial assistance, you can select this one instead of the one at the top.

Add a donation for Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!