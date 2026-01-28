Dead Men Tell No Tales.. Or Do They?

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes dinner choice and dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but are available additionally.
Smooth sailing in a glass. Red or white, this easygoing pour is perfect for raising a toast to treasure, trouble, and tall tales.
Simple, honest, and hard working. This no nonsense brew keeps the crew steady on their feet and ready for the next round.
Sweet, strong, and dangerously smooth. A tropical blend fit for celebrating victories, bad decisions, and long nights in port.
Loyal, dependable, and always by yer side. A classic mix to keep spirits high and the crew merry.
Quick, bold, and straight to the point. A proper shot to warm the belly and give courage before the next bit of mischief.
Fizzy, sweet, and steady as the crew that swabs the decks. Perfect for landlubbers, young buccaneers, or any mate who prefers smooth sailing without the rum.
Table sponsor for both nights with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. Includes 2 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with our company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights. Includes 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (6 tickets) for EACH night of the show. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice. Your logo on our event banner as well as all social media, website and advertisement for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!