Seawolf Privateers, Inc

Hosted by

Seawolf Privateers, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Dead Men Tell No Tales.. Or Do They? Saturday

305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE

Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

Add a donation for Seawolf Privateers, Inc

$

Adult Ticket
$60

Ticket includes dinner choice and dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but are available additionally.

WINE - Pirate's Pour
$4

Smooth sailing in a glass. Red or white, this easygoing pour is perfect for raising a toast to treasure, trouble, and tall tales.

BEER - Deckhand's Draft
$4

Simple, honest, and hard working. This no nonsense brew keeps the crew steady on their feet and ready for the next round.

Rum Punch - Tortuga Treasure Punch
$8

Sweet, strong, and dangerously smooth. A tropical blend fit for celebrating victories, bad decisions, and long nights in port.

RUM & COKE - The First Mate
$8

Loyal, dependable, and always by yer side. A classic mix to keep spirits high and the crew merry.

Jameson Shot - Shot Through the Heart
$6

Quick, bold, and straight to the point. A proper shot to warm the belly and give courage before the next bit of mischief.

Coke or Diet Coke - The Deckhand's Delight
$2

Fizzy, sweet, and steady as the crew that swabs the decks. Perfect for landlubbers, young buccaneers, or any mate who prefers smooth sailing without the rum.

Event Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Event naming recognition
  • Top logo placement on all materials
  • Verbal recognition during the show
  • Strong on-site visibility (signage, program placement)
  • Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Tickets) to 3 performances
  • All Gold & Silver sponsor items
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement (below Title Sponsor)
  • Program book recognition
  • On-site signage
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Tickets) to one performance
  • All Silver sponsor items
Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Name or logo recognition in the printed program book
  • Group sponsor recognition signage at the event
  • Tickets to one performance (4 tickets)
  • Social media thank you recognition.
  • Recognition plaque for display in your place of business
Bar Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • Exclusive naming rights to the bar
  • Strong on-site visibility (signage, program placement)
  • Name recognition at the podium
  • Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Tickets) to two performances of the Murder Mystery
  • Logo recognition in all printed and electronic promotional materials
  • Recognition plaque for display in your place of business
  • Socail media recognition
Auction Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Exclusive naming rights to the auction
  • Strong on-site visibility (signage, program placement)
  • Name recognition at the podium
  • Logo recognition in all printed and electronic promotional materials
  • A Table (4 tickets) to one performance of the Murder Mystery
  • Recognition plaque for display in your place of business
  • Social media recognition
Local Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Name or logo recognition in the printed program book
  • Tickets to one performance (2 tickets)
  • Social media recognition.

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