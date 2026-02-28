Dead Men Tell No Tales.. Or Do They? Sunday

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About this event
$
Ticket includes dinner choice and dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but are available additionally.
Bright orange and sparkling bubbles that rise like the morning sun over the docks. Light, refreshing, and just strong enough to steady a pirate after a long night of secrets.
Bold, spiced tomato, and a kick that doesn’t negotiate. Savory, strong, and guaranteed to wake even the quietest Captain at the table.
Smooth sailing in a glass. Red or white, this easygoing pour is perfect for raising a toast to treasure, trouble, and tall tales.
Simple, honest, and hard working. This no nonsense brew keeps the crew steady on their feet and ready for the next round.
Sweet, strong, and dangerously smooth. A tropical blend fit for celebrating victories, bad decisions, and long nights in port.
Loyal, dependable, and always by yer side. A classic mix to keep spirits high and the crew merry.
Quick, bold, and straight to the point. A proper shot to warm the belly and give courage before the next bit of mischief.
Fizzy, sweet, and steady as the crew that swabs the decks. Perfect for landlubbers, young buccaneers, or any mate who prefers smooth sailing without the rum.
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