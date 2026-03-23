Fortuna BSA Troop 1047 (Walker Bailey Post No 205 American Legion Incorporated)

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Fortuna BSA Troop 1047 (Walker Bailey Post No 205 American Legion Incorporated)

About this event

Troop 47's Deadwood Saloon Murder Mystery Dinner

1426 Main St

Fortuna, CA 95540, USA

Half Table (4 Seats)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for HALF of a table, which is FOUR seats.

Full Table (8 Seats)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for a FULL table, which is EIGHT seats.

VIP Half Table Upgrade
$100

Upgrade your HALF table! An upgrade includes premium decorations, keepsake souvenir, and a special beverage. Upgrades are only available until April 16!

Table themes you can choose from include:
- Barkeep's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Gambler's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Stable Table (special beverage is NOT alcohol, all ages)
- Outlaw Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Railroad Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)

VIP Whole Table Upgrade
$200

Upgrade your WHOLE table! An upgrade includes premium decorations, keepsake souvenir, and a special beverage. Upgrades are only available until April 16!

Table themes you can choose from include:
- Barkeep's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Gambler's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Stable Table (special beverage is NOT alcohol, all ages)
- Outlaw Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Railroad Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)

Radio Prize
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for QUARTER of a table, which is TWO seats.

Add a donation for Fortuna BSA Troop 1047 (Walker Bailey Post No 205 American Legion Incorporated)

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