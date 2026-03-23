Troop 47's Deadwood Saloon Murder Mystery Dinner

Upgrade your WHOLE table! An upgrade includes premium decorations, keepsake souvenir, and a special beverage. Upgrades are only available until April 16!



Table themes you can choose from include:

- Barkeep's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)

- Gambler's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)

- Stable Table (special beverage is NOT alcohol, all ages)

- Outlaw Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)

- Railroad Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)