Troop 47's Deadwood Saloon Murder Mystery Dinner

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for HALF of a table, which is FOUR seats.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for a FULL table, which is EIGHT seats.
Upgrade your HALF table! An upgrade includes premium decorations, keepsake souvenir, and a special beverage. Upgrades are only available until April 16!
Table themes you can choose from include:
- Barkeep's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Gambler's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Stable Table (special beverage is NOT alcohol, all ages)
- Outlaw Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Railroad Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
Upgrade your WHOLE table! An upgrade includes premium decorations, keepsake souvenir, and a special beverage. Upgrades are only available until April 16!
Table themes you can choose from include:
- Barkeep's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Gambler's Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Stable Table (special beverage is NOT alcohol, all ages)
- Outlaw Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
- Railroad Table (special beverage is alcohol, 21+)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket if for QUARTER of a table, which is TWO seats.
$
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