Deaf Austin Theatre's 2025 Holiday Silent Auction

3 books by Shakespeare: Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Tempest.Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Maureen Dowd's signed edition of Notorious, Charlie Sheen's The Book of Sheen: A Memoir.
Anate Salento and Antale Fiano Terre Siciliane
Black Steve Madden Satchel with Bats
Harry Potter: The Marauder's Map color changing mug.
Wicked Emeralds Makeup Bag with a variety of beauty products inside.
Harry Potter Official Christmas Cookbook with a variety of recipes inside.
Harry Potter: The Golden Snitch Mug with a lid.
Harry Potter: The Ultimate Movie Quiz game for 6+. It has 1600 questions about all 8 movies. The ultimate movie quiz will determine who are the real Harry Potter fans.
Harry Potter Ceramic Bowl with Chopsticks. Great for eating Ramen or stirfry.
Cute and colorful hightops. Size 8 Women's or Size 6.5 Mens.
Cute Wizard of Oz crossbody bag with the quote, "Always Remember: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you think, more beautiful than you can imagine, and loved more than you know."'
Marvel Scentsy Warmer with a variety of scented wax. 5 Scents: Dancing Sugar Plum, Winter Twilight, Leaves and Lavender, Huckleberry Hideaway, Golden Garland.
Wizard of Oz Brie Baker Set with Glinda the Good Witch imprinted on the knife and ceramic bowl.
For Austin, TX locals only. Black Swan Yoga 1 Month Membership.Value $128.00
Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate - Value $25.00.
Koncept Garage 1/2 Day Professional Organization Package Value: $800.00.
Butterflycat Designs: Creative Design Package - Value $200.00 **Custom Logo Design**
*Professional Flyer Design**
(event, business, promo – your choice)
* Business Card with QR Code**
(links to your website, social media, menu, etc.). **Package Includes:**
* ✔ Up to 2 revisions per item
* ✔ High‑quality digital files (PDF, PNG, JPEG)
* ✔ Fast turnaround. **Perfect For**
Small businesses • Events • Rebrands • Startups •
Personal projects • Side hustles
