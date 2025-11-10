Hosted by

Deaf Austin Theatre

About this event

Deaf Austin Theatre's 2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Book People Book Bundle item
$30

Starting bid

3 books by Shakespeare: Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Tempest.Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Maureen Dowd's signed edition of Notorious, Charlie Sheen's The Book of Sheen: A Memoir.

Twin Liquors: Wine Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Anate Salento and Antale Fiano Terre Siciliane

Steve Madden Satchel item
$50

Starting bid

Black Steve Madden Satchel with Bats

Harry Potter Color Changing Mug item
$10

Starting bid

Harry Potter: The Marauder's Map color changing mug.

Wicked: Emeralds Makeup Bag with Beauty Products item
$15

Starting bid

Wicked Emeralds Makeup Bag with a variety of beauty products inside.

Harry Potter Official Christmas Cookbook item
$10

Starting bid

Harry Potter Official Christmas Cookbook with a variety of recipes inside.

Harry Potter: The Golden Snitch Mug item
$20

Starting bid

Harry Potter: The Golden Snitch Mug with a lid.

Harry Potter: The Ultimate Movie Quiz item
$20

Starting bid

Harry Potter: The Ultimate Movie Quiz game for 6+. It has 1600 questions about all 8 movies. The ultimate movie quiz will determine who are the real Harry Potter fans.

Harry Potter Ceramic Bowl with Chopsticks item
$15

Starting bid

Harry Potter Ceramic Bowl with Chopsticks. Great for eating Ramen or stirfry.

Harry Potter Hightops item
$25

Starting bid

Cute and colorful hightops. Size 8 Women's or Size 6.5 Mens.

Wizard of Oz Crossbody Bag item
$10

Starting bid

Cute Wizard of Oz crossbody bag with the quote, "Always Remember: You are braver than you believe, stronger than you think, more beautiful than you can imagine, and loved more than you know."'

Marvel Scentsy Warmer and Scented Wax Melts item
$50

Starting bid

Marvel Scentsy Warmer with a variety of scented wax. 5 Scents: Dancing Sugar Plum, Winter Twilight, Leaves and Lavender, Huckleberry Hideaway, Golden Garland.

Wizard of Oz Brie Baker Set item
$20

Starting bid

Wizard of Oz Brie Baker Set with Glinda the Good Witch imprinted on the knife and ceramic bowl.

Black Swan Yoga - 1 Month Membership (Austin, TX) item
$50

Starting bid

For Austin, TX locals only. Black Swan Yoga 1 Month Membership.Value $128.00

Gourmet Gift Baskets - Gift Certificate item
$10

Starting bid

Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate - Value $25.00.

Koncept Garage 1/2 Day Professional Organization Package item
$300

Starting bid

Koncept Garage 1/2 Day Professional Organization Package Value: $800.00.

Butterflycat Designs: Creative Design Package item
$80

Starting bid

Butterflycat Designs: Creative Design Package - Value $200.00 **Custom Logo Design**

*Professional Flyer Design** 

(event, business, promo – your choice)

* Business Card with QR Code** 

(links to your website, social media, menu, etc.). **Package Includes:**

* ✔ Up to 2 revisions per item

* ✔ High‑quality digital files (PDF, PNG, JPEG)

* ✔ Fast turnaround. **Perfect For**

Small businesses • Events • Rebrands • Startups •

 Personal projects • Side hustles

