GAFD BASH!

5211 Brodie Ln

Austin, TX 78745, USA

Late Night Access Pass
$50

$50 gets you in after 9pm, plus two drinks to fuel your questionable dance moves till 2am. General admission, but unlimited energy (or caffeine) recommended!

Individual Ticket - 5pm-2am
$125

Includes 1 ticket to access the GAFD Gala

Individual with VIP Access - 4-5pm VIP Event included
$250

Includes 1 ticket plus access to VIP event and 4 drink tickets.

Dessert Sponsor • Proceeds go to TSD Culinary Arts Program
$500

Includes 2 tickets, proceeds of this will go to TSD's Culinary Arts Program. TSD Students will be preparing dessert for y'all!

Videographer Sponsor (In Kind Welcome)
$1,000

Includes 2 tickets

Photographer Sponsor (In Kind Welcome)
$1,000

Includes 2 tickets

Table Sponsor
$1,500

Table Sponsor comes with a table of 8, 1 Red Wine and 1 White Wine on your table with brand recognition.

VIP Table Sponsor
$2,500

VIP Table Sponsor comes with a table of 8, VIP access to the 4-5pm social hour to meet with Nyle up close, 1 Red Wine and 1 White Wine on your table

