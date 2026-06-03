Deaf Juneteenth

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and food/beverage.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and food/beverage for under age of 17.
Meet Deaf bakery instructor Melisha Battle
Class starts at 1pm for 2 hours
Included 4 cookies, scribe, sprinkles and decors
Meet Deaf bakery instructor Melisha Battle
Class starts at 1pm for 2 hours
Included 2 cookies, scribe, sprinkles and decors
$
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