Signs Vibe Social Inc

Hosted by

Signs Vibe Social Inc

About this event

Deaf Juneteenth

Broward County

FL, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and food/beverage.

Child Admission
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and food/beverage for under age of 17.

Baking class (Adult)
$20

Meet Deaf bakery instructor Melisha Battle

Class starts at 1pm for 2 hours

Included 4 cookies, scribe, sprinkles and decors

Baking class (child)
$10

Meet Deaf bakery instructor Melisha Battle

Class starts at 1pm for 2 hours

Included 2 cookies, scribe, sprinkles and decors

Add a donation for Signs Vibe Social Inc

$

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