Signs Vibe Social Inc

Hosted by

Signs Vibe Social Inc

About this event

Deaf Rapids Water Park

West Palm Beach

FL, USA

Early Vibes
$50
Available until May 31

Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉

Ticket includes:

  • Admission
  • All you can eat buffet (meal, drink and dessert) at 2PM
  • Surprise perk

**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.

Vibes (June 1-July 4)
$55

Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉

Ticket includes:

  • Admission
  • All you can eat buffet (meal, drink and dessert) at 2PM
  • Surprise perk

**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.

Late Vibes (July 5- July 11)
$65

Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉

Ticket includes:

  • Admission
  • All you can eat buffet (meal, drink and dessert) at 2PM
  • Surprise perk

**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.

Free (under 2 years old)
Free

Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉

Ticket includes:

  • Admission
  • All you can eat buffet (meal, drink and dessert) at 2PM

Please indicate the number of children you have who are under two years old (0-23 months)

Parking Pass
$20

Skip the hassle and secure your parking in advance for Rapids Water Park. This $20 parking pass gives you convenient access to on-site parking so you can focus on enjoying the day.


Want to save money? Consider carpooling with friends and splitting the cost—it’s a great way to cut expenses and arrive together! 🚗💦

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!