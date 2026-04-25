Deaf Rapids Water Park

About this event
Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉
Ticket includes:
**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.
Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉
Ticket includes:
**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.
Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉
Ticket includes:
**Please note that prices may change based on final headcount for food, so secure yours early.
Signs Vibe Social for a fun, inclusive event full of connection, good vibes, and community! 🎉
Ticket includes:
Please indicate the number of children you have who are under two years old (0-23 months)
Skip the hassle and secure your parking in advance for Rapids Water Park. This $20 parking pass gives you convenient access to on-site parking so you can focus on enjoying the day.
Want to save money? Consider carpooling with friends and splitting the cost—it’s a great way to cut expenses and arrive together! 🚗💦
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!