Deaf Santa Claus Shop

ILY ASL Reindeer T-Shirt item
ILY ASL Reindeer T-Shirt
$30

Soft-feel tee in Green or Black with the ILY ASL Reindeer.

ILY ASL Reindeer Ornament
$15

Durable holiday ornament (approx. 2.6” × 3”) featuring the ILY ASL Reindeer. Ready for the tree or to gift.

ILY ASL Reindeer Coin
$10

Collector coin with ILY ASL Reindeer on one side and Deaf Santa Claus on the other.

ILY ASL Reindeer Gift Wrap — Single Roll
$7

Festive roll with grid cutting lines on the inside; easy trimming for gifts.


ILY ASL Reindeer Decal
$2

Waterproof vinyl decal (approx. 3.5” × 4”). Perfect for bottles, laptops, and stocking stuffers.

