Deaf Women Of Houston's Raffle 2026

Enter for a chance to win one FREE weekend getaway (Friday–Sunday) — a $2,300 value!

Enjoy a spacious retreat in beautiful Bastrop, Texas at Soulful Spaces Events and Retreats that:

Sleeps up to 14 guests

Includes access to a private pool

Features an on-site activity center

Perfect for family gatherings, friends’ retreats, or a relaxing escape

Learn more about the venue at:

🌐 www.soulfulspaceseventsandretreats.com

Don’t miss this opportunity to win an unforgettable weekend experience valued at $2,300!