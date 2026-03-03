Deaf Women Of Houston's Raffle 2026

Enter for a chance to win one FREE weekend getaway (Friday–Sunday) — a $2,300 value!
Enjoy a spacious retreat in beautiful Bastrop, Texas at Soulful Spaces Events and Retreats that:
- Sleeps up to 14 guests
- Includes access to a private pool
- Features an on-site activity center
- Perfect for family gatherings, friends’ retreats, or a relaxing escape
Learn more about the venue at:
🌐 www.soulfulspaceseventsandretreats.com
Don’t miss this opportunity to win an unforgettable weekend experience valued at $2,300!
Enter for a chance to win one FREE weekend getaway (Friday–Sunday) — a $2,300 value!
Enjoy a spacious retreat in beautiful Bastrop, Texas at Soulful Spaces Events and Retreats that:
- Sleeps up to 14 guests
- Includes access to a private pool
- Features an on-site activity center
- Perfect for family gatherings, friends’ retreats, or a relaxing escape
Learn more about the venue at:
🌐 www.soulfulspaceseventsandretreats.com
Don’t miss this opportunity to win an unforgettable weekend experience valued at $2,300!