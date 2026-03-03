Deaf Women Of Houston

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Deaf Women Of Houston

About this raffle

Deaf Women Of Houston's Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$35

Enter for a chance to win one FREE weekend getaway (Friday–Sunday) — a $2,300 value!

Enjoy a spacious retreat in beautiful Bastrop, Texas at Soulful Spaces Events and Retreats that:

  • Sleeps up to 14 guests
  • Includes access to a private pool
  • Features an on-site activity center
  • Perfect for family gatherings, friends’ retreats, or a relaxing escape

Learn more about the venue at:
🌐 www.soulfulspaceseventsandretreats.com

Don’t miss this opportunity to win an unforgettable weekend experience valued at $2,300!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!