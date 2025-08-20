closed

Deaf Women of Rochester Membership

$

Annual DWR Membership (Sept. 1, 2025 - Sept. 1, 2026)
$20

This is for Deaf/Hard of Hearing Women only.


- If you want to pay the exact amount, please select
"Other" on the list.

3-year DWR Membership (Sept. 1, 2025 - Sept. 1, 2028)
$50

This is for Deaf/Hard of Hearing Women only.


3-year membership (2025 - 2028), please select $50 (saving $10).


- If you want to pay the exact amount, please select
"Other" on the list.


5-year DWR Membership (Sept. 1, 2025 - Sept. 1, 2030)
$85

This is for Deaf/Hard of Hearing Women only.


5-year membership (2025 - 2030), please select $50 (saving $15)


- If you want to pay the exact amount, please select
"Other" on the list.

Annual DWR Associate Membership (2025 - 2026)
$20

This is for hearing women, ie: CODAs & interpreters.

- You can also add a donation for Deaf Women of Rochester
- If you want to pay the exact amount of $20, please select

"Other" on the list.

Annual DWR Student Membership (2025 - 2026)
$10

This is for current students (student ID required).

- You can also add a donation for Deaf Women of Rochester
- If you want to pay the exact amount of $10, please select
"Other" on the list.

DWR Membership via check, CashApp
free

Already paid through CashApp or check. Must inform Brooke and Eileen.

