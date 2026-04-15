Join us for a fun and festive Deaf Youth Christmas Party! This special event is open to Deaf, Hard of Hearing (HOH), and KODA youth for a joyful day filled with holiday activities, food, and community.





🎅 Special Highlight:

Deaf, HOH, and KODA children will receive a gift from Deaf Santa!





🍽️ Food and drinks will be provided.





⚠️ Important Notes:

Hearing children of hearing parents are welcome to attend, but parents must cover the cost of their child’s gift if they would like them to receive one.

Registration is required to help us plan for food, drinks, and gifts for each child.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season together!