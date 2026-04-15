Join us for a fun and festive Deaf Youth Christmas Party! This special event is open to Deaf, Hard of Hearing (HOH), and KODA youth for a joyful day filled with holiday activities, food, and community.
🎅 Special Highlight:
Deaf, HOH, and KODA children will receive a gift from Deaf Santa!
🍽️ Food and drinks will be provided.
⚠️ Important Notes:
- Hearing children of hearing parents are welcome to attend, but parents must cover the cost of their child’s gift if they would like them to receive one.
- Registration is required to help us plan for food, drinks, and gifts for each child.
We look forward to celebrating the holiday season together!
Join us for a fun and festive Deaf Youth Christmas Party! This special event is open to Deaf, Hard of Hearing (HOH), and KODA youth for a joyful day filled with holiday activities, food, and community.
🎅 Special Highlight:
Deaf, HOH, and KODA children will receive a gift from Deaf Santa!
🍽️ Food and drinks will be provided.
⚠️ Important Notes:
- Hearing children of hearing parents are welcome to attend, but parents must cover the cost of their child’s gift if they would like them to receive one.
- Registration is required to help us plan for food, drinks, and gifts for each child.
We look forward to celebrating the holiday season together!