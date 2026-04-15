Triad Deaf Services

Hosted by

Triad Deaf Services

About this event

Deaf Youth Christmas Party

525 7th St NE

North Canton, OH 44720, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a fun and festive Deaf Youth Christmas Party! This special event is open to Deaf, Hard of Hearing (HOH), and KODA youth for a joyful day filled with holiday activities, food, and community.


🎅 Special Highlight:
Deaf, HOH, and KODA children will receive a gift from Deaf Santa!


🍽️ Food and drinks will be provided.


⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Hearing children of hearing parents are welcome to attend, but parents must cover the cost of their child’s gift if they would like them to receive one.
  • Registration is required to help us plan for food, drinks, and gifts for each child.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season together!

Add a donation for Triad Deaf Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!