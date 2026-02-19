Hosted by

Ocean View Little League

About this event

Deal Me In, Coach: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16666 Tunstall Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

Pilates Princess - Tee Ball - Bats item
Pilates Princess - Tee Ball - Bats item
Pilates Princess - Tee Ball - Bats
$75

Starting bid

  • 1-month Unlimited Pilates at BODYBAR HB
  • 3 Pairs Pilates Socks
  • Medicube Hypochlorous Spray
  • 32oz HydroJug Traveler
  • 4 Protein Bars
  • 2 Alani Energy Drinks

Total Value: $370

Case of Wine - Tee Ball - Trash Pandas item
Case of Wine - Tee Ball - Trash Pandas item
Case of Wine - Tee Ball - Trash Pandas
$75

Starting bid

Case of Wines

  • 2023 JUSTIN Zinfandel - $40
  • 2022 JUSTIN Isosceles - $85
  • 2022 JUSTIN Isosceles Reserve - $100


Total Estimated Value - $225


Rise and Shine - Rookie - RiverDogs item
Rise and Shine - Rookie - RiverDogs item
Rise and Shine - Rookie - RiverDogs
$75

Starting bid

  • Outdoor Portable LED Lamp & Speaker
  • $25 Steadfast Coffee Gift Card
  • Steadfast Coffee Travel Tumbler
  • Steadfast Coffee Expresso Beans
  • Mochi Pancake Mix
  • Glitter Maple Syrup
  • Brown Sugar Boba Kit
  • Greens Blend Mood Mix
  • Matcha Collagen Keto Latte Kit
  • Energy Dissolving Strips

Total Value: $260

ALT Lifestyle Photography - Farm - Red Wings item
ALT Lifestyle Photography - Farm - Red Wings item
ALT Lifestyle Photography - Farm - Red Wings
$75

Starting bid

ALT Lifestyle Photography

  • 60 minute Photography Session for up to 6 People
  • 20 High Resolution Edited Digital Images
  • Online Gallery Delivery


Total Value: $400

La Dolce Vita - Farm - Hooks item
La Dolce Vita - Farm - Hooks item
La Dolce Vita - Farm - Hooks
$75

Starting bid

  • $50 Gift Card to Sebastiani's Italian Bistro
  • 2016 Corte Medicea Atos Toscana Rosso
  • Eataly Busiate
  • Belli Almond Italian Biscotti
  • Giada's Cookbook
  • Tuscanini Hazelnut Truffles


Total Value: $211

Beauty by Tifini - Minor C - Railriders item
Beauty by Tifini - Minor C - Railriders item
Beauty by Tifini - Minor C - Railriders item
Beauty by Tifini - Minor C - Railriders
$75

Starting bid

Beauty by Tifani

$200 gift card for a Facial

YETI: His & Hers - Minor C - Storm item
YETI: His & Hers - Minor C - Storm item
YETI: His & Hers - Minor C - Storm
$75

Starting bid

  • YETI Wine Chiller
  • YETI Wine Tumbler
  • YETI Can Insulator
  • YETI Shot Glasses
  • Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
  • Paso Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Tarantula Hill Liquid Candy Hazy IPA
  • Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA

Total Value: $230

Date Night In - Minor C - Rattlers item
Date Night In - Minor C - Rattlers item
Date Night In - Minor C - Rattlers
$75

Starting bid

  • $75 Door Dash Gift Card
  • Baseball Cups
  • Baseball Wine Topper
  • Laguna Canyon
  • Laguna Canyon Cuvee
  • Laguna Grand Cuvee

Total Value: $290

Night Out - Minor B - Scrappers item
Night Out - Minor B - Scrappers item
Night Out - Minor B - Scrappers
$75

Starting bid

  • $100 Fletcha Gift Card
  • 2- 10oz Yeti Ramblers
  • Dao Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
  • Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
  • $40 Cinemark Century Theater Gift Card
  • Bath and Body Works Candle

Total Value: $290

Home Bar Set - Minor A Phillies item
Home Bar Set - Minor A Phillies item
Home Bar Set - Minor A Phillies
$75

Starting bid

  • $75 Gift Card to BevMo
  • Glassware set:
    • 4-11oz Highball Glasses
    • 4- 11oz Rocks Glasses
  • Bar Essential Drink Mixes
    • Sweet and Sour
    • Grenadine
    • Bar Syrup
    • Blue Curacao
    • Lime Juice
    • Triple Sec
  • 28 Piece Bartender Tool Kit
    • Stainless Steele Cocktail Shaker
    • Double-Ended Jigger
    • Mixing Spoon
    • Cocktail Muddler
    • Ice Tong
    • Bottle Opener
    • Foldable Bar Matt with Cutting Board
    • 3 Tier Bar Glass Rimmer
    • Liquor Pourers with Dust Caps

Total Value: $235

Day at the Spa - Majors - Giants item
Day at the Spa - Majors - Giants item
Day at the Spa - Majors - Giants
$75

Starting bid

$300 gift card for Aarna Spa at Pasea Hotel

Health and Wellness - Majors - Brewers item
Health and Wellness - Majors - Brewers item
Health and Wellness - Majors - Brewers
$75

Starting bid

  • Health and Wellness Coaching Package (5 Sessions)
  • BruMate Insulated Tumbler
  • Wellness Journal
  • SkinnyPop
  • IQ Protein Bars
  • Beef Sticks

Total Value: $250

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