Deal Me In, Coach: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Total Value: $370
Starting bid
Case of Wines
Total Estimated Value - $225
Starting bid
Total Value: $260
Starting bid
ALT Lifestyle Photography
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Total Value: $211
Starting bid
Beauty by Tifani
$200 gift card for a Facial
Starting bid
Total Value: $230
Starting bid
Total Value: $290
Starting bid
Total Value: $290
Starting bid
Total Value: $235
Starting bid
$300 gift card for Aarna Spa at Pasea Hotel
Starting bid
Total Value: $250
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