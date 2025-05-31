Digital devotional (Your Journey Stats Here);
Up to 4 personalized email responses within 72 hours;
Access to 1 exclusive group Q&A webinar with Dr. C.
Dear Dr. C. Option 2: Core Journey Experience
$159
Printed devotional (included shipping);
4 personalized email responses from within 72 hours;
Access to a private devotional discussion group
Dear Dr. C. Option 3: VIP Journey Experience
$269
Printed devotional
4 email responses with 48-hour priority reply;
One private 30-minute virtual session with Dr. C.;
Handwritten prayer affirmation letter emailed to you;
Digital bonus 5-Day Journey Reflection Guide
Space Is Limited!
Dear Dr. C. Add-On-"Ask Me Anything" Bonus Email
$40
(2 additional emails)
Dear Dr. C. Add-On: Voice Note Response
$50
Receive a heartfelt voice memo in response to one of your questions. Perfect for those who find comfort in hearing tone, empathy, and encouragement in Dr. C.’s own voice
